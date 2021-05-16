Nine officers hurt during Gaza violence protests in London
- Published
Nine officers were injured when objects were thrown at them during large pro-Palestinian protests in central London.
Thousands of people marched through the capital to the Israeli embassy in Kensington on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The Met said the protest had been largely peaceful but missiles were thrown "in small pockets of disorder" as police tried to disperse the crowds.
Thirteen people were arrested during the day.
Nine of them were held on suspicion of violent disorder, while four others were arrested on suspicion of breaching health protection regulations, the force said.
Demonstrators had marched through London chanting "free Palestine" and calling on the UK government to take "immediate action" against Israel over the violence.
The march had been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain.
Supt Jo Edwards said officers had "come under fire from missiles" as they tried to move people away from the embassy.
"It is totally unacceptable and I wish those officers a speedy recovery," she said.
She added that plans had been in place for officers to "engage with people... and encourage them to disperse to help protect themselves and others during this public health crisis.
"Where this approach did not work and officers were met with hostility, they took enforcement action."
Those who were arrested remain in custody, the Met said.
The Met Police Federation described the attacks on police as "utterly abhorrent".
"Our colleagues are not punchbags for protesters. This has been happening too frequently during the pandemic," they tweeted.