Covid-19: Sadiq Khan urges vaccines for young adults in Indian variant areas
- Published
Sadiq Khan has called for young people in areas of London where there are cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 to be vaccinated earlier than planned.
The mayor said about 400 people had tested positive for the B.1.617.2 strain of the virus across the capital.
Mr Khan has asked for young people in the five boroughs where the bulk of the cases were found to be vaccinated ahead of other parts of the city.
Early evidence has found vaccines do work against the variant.
Surge testing for variants is currently taking place in parts of Kensington and Chelsea, Ruislip, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Hounslow.
The mayor told Sky News he has urged Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi to show the "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about this strain".
He continued: "What we are saying is be nimble in those pockets where we know there is an issue, let's use the vaccine sensibly".
Mr Khan does not have the power to organise vaccinations, a role carried out by the NHS.
His request coincided with the launch of London Eats, a campaign aimed at encouraging people back into the city.
"It's really important that we recognise the amazing work that hospitality venues, cultural attractions, bars and restaurants have done to make sure their places are Covid safe," Mr Khan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"Of course we've got to be cognisant that this virus is still with us, but it is possible to enjoy yourself in London.
"You've got the world's best bars and restaurants, but also attractions and museums and galleries, so I'm looking forward to not just Londoners coming back to the West End, but those from across the country who can't yet travel overseas to have a great overnight stay and short break in London."
'Not out of woods but must protect jobs'
The mayor said since the winter peak, Covid-19 infections had decreased by 98% in London and there has been a 96% drop in hospital admissions caused by the virus.
He added six million Londoners had received the vaccine, with two million receiving both doses.
"I'm not at all saying we're out of the woods yet but what I am saying is it's positive to reopen London safely if for no other reason to make sure we have a decent good time, but secondly we've got to protect these jobs."
The campaign involves famous chefs and celebrities promoting their favourite places to eat in London.
Double Brit Award nominee Jessie Ware, star of Drag Race UK, Bimini Bon Boulash, and football manager Harry Redknapp are among those making surprise tannoy announcements on the Tube network.
An NHS worker, a central London busker and the mayor himself have also recorded recommendations which will be played at stations including London Bridge and Covent Garden.
Other initiatives being announced include Borough Market opening on Sundays for the first time in its history, and a series of food and drink festivals being held across the city over the next few months.
It is part of a wider £6m campaign to attract tourists as restrictions imposed during the pandemic are further eased.
Recent City Hall analysis of forecasts by VisitBritain showed consumer spending in central London by overseas tourists was £7.4 billion lower throughout 2020, while domestic tourists spent £3.5 billion less.
Pre-pandemic, 18% of the UK hospitality sector was based in the capital, providing work for 568,000 Londoners which equated to 10 per cent of London's employment.