Met officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at demo under investigation
A Met Police officer who was filmed hugging a demonstrator at a march and shouting "free Palestine" is being investigated.
The footage shared on social media also shows the unnamed officer holding a white rose and raising her arm in apparent support of those gathered.
Thousands took part in the march through central London on Saturday.
The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, the Met Police said.
In a statement, a Met spokesperson said: "Whilst we expect officers to engage, they must remain impartial.
"Officers know they are not to actively participate or adopt political positions, and this is made clear in their training and in the oath that all police officers take. This is vital to ensuring the public have confidence in our officers."
The Met said the full circumstances of what happened would be investigated to determine what further action was appropriate.