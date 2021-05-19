Daniel Morgan: Delay to axe murder report 'kick in teeth'
- Published
The family of Daniel Morgan has criticised a Home Office decision to review a report into his unsolved murder before it can be made public.
The private investigator was killed with an axe in a pub car park in London in 1987.
The panel investigating the case was due to publish its report on Monday, but government lawyers will now examine it first, due to "national security".
Mr Morgan's family called the delay a "kick in the teeth".
In a statement, they said they had been "living through the torture" of waiting to read the panel's report over the last "several years, months and weeks".
The panel chairperson, Baroness Nuala O'Loan, said the Home Office review was "unnecessary and not consistent with the panel's independence".
A Home Office spokesperson said the home secretary has a duty to ensure the report complied with "human rights and national security considerations".
"This has nothing to do with the independence of the report and the Home Office is not seeking to make edits to it," they added.
The body of Mr Morgan, from Monmouthshire, was discovered in Sydenham, south London, in March 1987.
His family claim he was on the verge of exposing police corruption.
Although he had not been stripped of his valuables, notes he was earlier seen writing in the pub had been ripped from his trouser pocket.
There have been five separate failed investigations into Mr Morgan's murder over the years - all plagued by allegations of police corruption and links between police, private investigators and journalists.
In 2011 a trial was abandoned, and two years later the government commissioned an inquiry into the murder.
Then Home Secretary Theresa May, who set up the inquiry panel, described Mr Morgan's death as "one of the country's most notorious unsolved murders".
The panel's remit was to "shine a light on the circumstances of Daniel Morgan's murder, its background and the handling of the case over the whole period since March 1987."
Mr Morgan's family criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel's "unnecessary" decision to delay publication and said it revealed "a disturbing disregard for the public interest in safeguarding the independence of the panel and its report".
The statement added: "For us, as the family of Daniel Morgan, the home secretary's belated and unwarranted interference in this process is simply unacceptable."
The family called on Ms Patel to "try to understand...the need for sensitivity and basic human decency in the exercise of her powers, mindful of the unending distress she is causing to each and every member of our family".
On Tuesday the panel released a statement saying that in the subsequent eight years there had been "no mention" of any need to review the report before publication.
It also provided details of how both national security and human rights legislation had been adhered to during the investigation.
The panel was originally told the home secretary would be unable to table the report in Parliament on 17 May as planned because of delays caused by the Duke of Edinburgh's death and local elections.
A new date of 24 May was set, but the Home Office has said before a publication date can be agreed, checks must first be made to ensure the report complied with "human rights and national security considerations".
A spokesperson said: "As soon as we receive the report, we can begin those checks and agree a publication date."
The spokesperson added that Ms Patel hoped to meet Mr Morgan's family to "discuss the report and its findings in person".