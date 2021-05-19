Fishmongers' Hall inquest: Intelligence Usman Khan might attack was not shared
A key piece of intelligence that convicted terrorist Usman Khan intended "to carry out an attack" was not shared with a panel in charge of him after his release from prison, an inquest heard.
Khan left jail in December 2018 and killed Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt at Fishmongers' Hall 11 months later.
Before he was freed, M15 and counter-terrorism police were made aware of his intentions to attack, jurors were told.
But the intelligence was uncorroborated, the inquest heard.
Its credibility was also not known.
The information was not shared with the probation team in charge of Khan after his release, or the police officers who met him regularly to make sure he was abiding by the strict conditions he was living under, the inquest hearing at London's Guildhall was told.
It was also never shared with the Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) panel that met every six weeks to discuss Khan's case.
Jurors heard the panel was aware of intelligence that Khan was thinking of going back to his "old ways".
But the intelligence that he might be planning an attack was never disclosed to MAPPA, because "handling conditions" precluded it from being shared more widely, the hearing was told.
Jonathan Hough QC questioned Staffordshire Special Branch's Det Insp Nicholas Powell about this.
Mr Hough asked: "Can you confirm that your force did not ask the owner of the intelligence whether the intelligence could be put into the MAPPA or otherwise broken out?"
Det Insp Nicholas Powell replied: "That is correct, they did not."
Jurors were not specifically told who the "owner" of the intelligence about the attack aspiration was, but another officer, Det Insp Robert Hessell, said it came from the "prison establishment".
The inquest hearing continues.