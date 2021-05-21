Grenfell survivor Sajad Jamalvatan jailed for rapes
A survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire has been jailed for 19 years after being convicted of five counts of rape.
Sajad Jamalvatan, 25, targeted female sex workers between August and October 2019, using escort websites to arrange meetings at his flat in Chelsea.
He would pretend to transfer money to them via a banking app and when they saw he had not done so and protested or tried to leave, he attacked them.
He is also banned for life from contacting sex workers again.
Isleworth Crown Court heard Jamalvatan had been "parading as a straight-laced PhD student who was looking after his auntie and mother, which couldn't be further from the truth".
Det Con James Drummond from the Met Police added: "Jamalvatan is a man who has a very clear victim profile - vulnerable women.
"He felt the women he targeted were not worthy of his respect, and he sought to undermine their reports of rape by suggesting to police that they were not trustworthy because of their work."
On one occasion, after subjecting one victim to an attack lasting over an hour, Jamalvatan said he was "not a bad person", but had taken Class A drugs which caused him to be violent.
He also insisted that this was the first time he had ever committed such an act.
Police say they believe there may be other women who have also been subject to assaults by Jamalvatan, and have urged them to come forward.