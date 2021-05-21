'Depraved' couple sentenced over abuse of young girls
A man who filmed himself raping girls as young as three before sharing the videos with his wife has been jailed for 18 years.
Dean Edmunds, 36, began abusing children when he was in his early 20s, Croydon Crown Court heard.
He and Leanne Edmunds, 32, dubbed themselves "perverts together forever" in text messages about the attacks.
His four victims were all aged under 13, and he also filmed his wife having sex with a dog.
The majority of the rape and sexual assault offences were in relation to one girl, who was aged between three and seven when the crimes took place.
After being sent one video of her husband raping a young girl, Mrs Edmunds replied: "Lol you naughty boy."
The father of one of the victims said he "screamed in horror" when he found out what had happened.
"The guilt was too much to bear. I should have been there, I should have stopped it, I should have protected her," he said.
Officers found about 6,700 indecent images of children, including 1,158 of the most severe category, on Edmunds' devices when they searched the pair's south east London home.
Hundreds of "up-skirt" pictures of girls and women on public transport and in changing rooms were also discovered.
Edmunds admitted 28 offences, including raping and sexually assaulting a girl under 13, intercourse with an animal, and perverting the course of justice.
Judge Alice Robinson told him: "You represent a grave risk of serious sexual harm to children."
His wife, who has spent eight months in prison on remand, was spared further jail and was given a three-year community order after admitting three counts of making indecent photographs of children, intercourse with an animal, possession of extreme pornography and possession of prohibited images of children.
The judge said Mrs Edmunds suffered from "serious and enduring mental health problems" and told her: "You went along with what your husband wanted because you didn't want to lose him.
"You placed his deviant sexual interests above the interests of other children."
Detectives described the couple, who have been together for around a decade, as "outwardly respectable".
Det Sgt Laura Davies said the crimes were the worst she had seen in five years working in the Met's child abuse unit.
She said: "He recorded his abuse of his victims, discussed it with Leanne and shared the images as if he was showing off and was proud of what he had done.
"He talks about his victims in the most disgusting and arrogant way. He showed no remorse in his interviews with police and had no regard for the pain, hurt and suffering he has caused."