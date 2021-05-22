Daniel Laskos: Sixth murder charge over Romford stabbing
A sixth suspect has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of killing Daniel Laskos in east London on 7 May
All the defendants, whose ages range from 15 to 19, are from the Romford area. They have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
They have been remanded in custody. A man, 24, and two teenagers have been bailed.
The six people charged with murder are:
- Joshua Kerr, 18
- Callum Hands, 19
- Male A, 15
- Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18
- Loushawn Barnes, 18
- Male I, 17
They are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 30 July.
