Former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter jailed for abusing boys

Published
image copyrightMet Police
image captionPaul Farrell targeted victims between 1985 and 2020, committing offences at addresses across London

A former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter has been given a life sentence after admitting to sexually abusing young boys.

Paul Farrell, 55, previously pleaded guilty to 76 offences against eight victims between 1985 and 2020.

Wood Green Crown Court heard he kept a diary of threats and bribes he used to keep one of his victims under control.

Farrell, of Camden, north London, will serve a minimum term of 18 years in jail.

