Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist shot by group of men
A prominent Black Lives Matter activist was shot by a group of four black men at a party in south London, police say.
Sasha Johnson is critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head at a property in Peckham on Sunday.
Met Commander Alison Heydari said the men had "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm".
Her party said Ms Johnson had previously received death threats but the Met said there was "nothing to suggest" it was "a targeted attack".
