Met Officer faces criminal charges for patrol car death
- Published
A police officer who hit and killed a 23-year-old man while driving a patrol car could face criminal charges.
Andrew Brown died after being struck by a marked Met Police car in Whitton Road, Hounslow, in November 2019.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found "an indication an officer may have caused death and serious injury by dangerous driving" following an investigation.
The IOPC has referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the incident.
The officer driving the patrol car was interviewed under criminal caution for potential driving offences and investigated for gross misconduct.
Two other officers present in the car at the time of the collision were also investigated for misconduct and gross misconduct.
The IOPC will now decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.