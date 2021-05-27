Wembley Park deaths: PCs in court over sister murder scene images
- Published
Two Met officers have appeared in court accused of taking and sharing photographs of the murder scene of two sisters stabbed to death in London.
PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis are charged with misconduct in public office over the images of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46.
The sisters were killed in Fryent Country Park, in Wembley, last June.
The case was transferred from Westminster Magistrates' Court to the Old Bailey on Thursday.
A plea hearing was set for 24 June.
Danyal Hussein, 19, of Blackheath, is facing trial at the Old Bailey on 9 June accused of the sisters' murders.
