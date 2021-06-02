Edgware park stabbing: Ten arrested over teenager's killing
- Published
Ten people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in a north London park on Bank Holiday Monday.
Officers were called to Montrose Park in Edgware in response to reports of a group of men and boys fighting, the Met Police said.
An 18-year-old man was found in the tennis court area of the park at about 18:00 BST with a serious knife wound.
He was treated at the scene but died an hour later.
The arrested 10 are all male and aged from their teens to their early 20s and are being question on suspicion of offences including affray and murder.
Extra police
A post-mortem examination is expected to be held on Thursday and while officers think they know who the dead teenager is, they are still trying to contact his family.
Det Ch Insp Claire Hine said: "We know the park was busy with people enjoying the sunshine on the bank holiday when this horrific incident unfolded.
"We have spoken to a number of people who have told us what they saw, and we remain keen to hear from anyone who has information, video or images that could assist us.
"A young man has lost his life in violent circumstances and it is imperative that we have a full understanding of the chain of events that has led up to it."
There will be extra police in the area while investigations continue.