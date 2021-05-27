Horse riding centre for disabled priced out of Teddington home
A horse riding charity in south west London which works with disabled people is looking for a new home after being priced out of its current premises.
Park Lane Stables has been at its location in Teddington for 13 years.
But it has been forced to move to a new temporary location after the landlord decided to sell the stables.
The charity managed to raise £1.3m to pay for the stables but the landlord maintained its value was worth £1.35m and would not accept a lower offer.
Park Lane Stables, which is a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre, said, as a charity, it could not legally pay more than £1.3m after three valuations arranged by its solicitor arrived at the figure as the maximum the premises was worth.
A separate valuation arranged by the owner came to a higher sum and was subsequently sold for that price.
A spokesperson for Park Lane Stables said: "Thanks to the astonishing support of the public we now have the means to secure the charity's future and are now looking at alternative locations within the borough, to ensure we can maintain our RDA activities, keep accessibility easy for all our riders, and allow us to retain our colleagues and volunteers.
"We are confident we can do this but sad we have to leave our current home, which looks set to signal the end of at least 200 years of horses in central Teddington."
A spokesperson for landlord said: "We are acutely aware of the importance of the service provided by Park Lane stables and the benefit of that work to the community.
"While we regret the personal circumstances that have forced us to seek new ownership for the stables, we will continue to work to seek an acceptable resolution for all parties involved, and remain committed to supporting the continued services on site whilst the situation is ongoing."
The charity will temporarily move to Manor Farm Stables in Petersham, in Richmond, on Tuesday.