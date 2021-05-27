Man admits manslaughter over wife killing
- Published
A former British Telecom executive has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife.
Suzanne Winnister, 66, was found collapsed at the couple's home in Bexley, south-east London, on 8 September last year.
A post mortem exam gave the cause of her death as neck and head injuries.
Leslie Winnister, 69, denied a charge of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
He will be sentenced on 25 June at the same court.