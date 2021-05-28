Jesse Lingard's watch stolen from West Ham's stadium during match
A watch reportedly belonging to footballer Jesse Lingard was stolen from a changing room during a Premier League match.
Met Police officers are investigating a report of the burglary at the London Stadium, home of West Ham United, on 9 May.
On that day, the Hammers lost 1-0 to Everton with England international Lingard playing the full 90 minutes.
A Met spokesman said no arrests have been made and inquiries were ongoing.
Lingard, who was on loan from Manchester United at the time, has a collection of high-end watches, some thought to be worth six figures, according to The Sun who first reported the burglary.
London Stadium rooms have restricted access and are monitored by CCTV.
The ground is also patrolled by security.
