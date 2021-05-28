Turnpike Lane: Man shot dead near London Underground station
A man has been shot dead outside a Tube station in north London.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was found wounded near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Hornsey at 01:10 BST.
He was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later, the Metropolitan Police said. A murder investigation has been launched.
Detectives said the victim's next of kin had been informed and that no arrests had been made.
