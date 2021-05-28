Daniel Morgan: Report into murder to be released after agreement reached
A report into the unsolved murder of a private investigator killed in south London will be released next month.
Daniel Morgan was attacked with an axe in a pub car park in Sydenham in 1987.
An investigation panel had been due to release its findings on 17 May but this did not happen as the Home Office said it wanted to see the report first.
The panel said it had now agreed a "small team from the Home Office" would be able to read the report in advance of its publication on 15 June.
The decision by the Home Office to demand pre-publication access to the report, for reasons of "national security", sparked criticism from Mr Morgan's family and lawyer.
The panel chairperson, Baroness O'Loan, previously described a Home Office review as "unnecessary and not consistent with the panel's independence".
'Strict viewing conditions'
Last week, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told Parliament that Home Secretary Priti Patel had yet to be given the panel's findings.
The independent panel said it had held "a series of discussions" to arrive at the new publication date.
A spokesman said: "An agreement has been reached that a small team from the Home Office will be permitted to read the report in advance of publication, under strict viewing conditions, at the premises of the panel.
"As was always envisaged, the home secretary will be provided with a copy of the report to read before publication."
The spokesman added: "In the unlikely event that any redaction is applied by the home secretary, this will be clearly indicated in a footnote."
The family of Mr Morgan said the agreement with the Home Office would "safeguard the integrity and the independence of the panel and their report".
They said they were relying on the panel to ensure the report was published without any "interference".