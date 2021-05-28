Cameron Murfitt death: Two jailed over street stabbing
- Published
Two drug dealers who knocked a man off his motorbike before stabbing him to death have been jailed.
Mario Gruda, 23, and Mason Bridle, 18, attacked 18-year-old Cameron Murfitt in Woolwich Common, south-east London, on 15 March last year.
Bridle was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years having previously been convicted of murder.
Gruda, who was found guilty of manslaughter, was jailed for 14 years, of which he will serve two-thirds.
'Pointless waste'
Woolwich Crown Court had heard Gruda, from Eltham, had been driving the stolen Lexus car when Mr Murfitt was knocked off his motorbike.
Bridle, of Lewisham, then got out of the car and stabbed the 18-year-old repeatedly.
Sentencing the two men, Judge Andrew Lees said Mr Murfitt's death was "a pointless waste of a young life".
In an impact statement Samantha Murfitt, the victim's mother, said: "The moment Cameron's heart stopped beating mine did too. I also died that day.
"Of course, Cameron is never coming home, but this does give me some closure now," she added.