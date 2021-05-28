Sasha Johnson: Teenager charged over Peckham shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.
The 27-year-old was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham on 23 May and is in a critical condition in hospital.
Cameron Deriggs, 18, from Lewisham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said four other men arrested over the incident have been bailed until late June.
Detectives say they are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.