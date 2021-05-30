Islington flower seller Tony Eastlake stabbed to death
A flower seller has been stabbed to death close to his stall in north London.
Tony Eastlake, 55, died from a knife wound after being attacked on Essex Road, Islington, just before 17:30 BST on Saturday.
The father of one, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was described by his family as a kind man "loved by everybody" in the community.
Police are treating his death as murder.
Mr Eastlake had been working on his flower stall since he was 14, his family said in a statement.
Family 'devastated'
The statement continued: "Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man.
"A man who was loved by everybody in the Islington community, who is remembered as kind and caring and always laughing, but most importantly a father who leaves behind a devastated family, Lisa, Pauline, and his only daughter and best friend Paige, who he adored.
"Tony was [at the flower stall] through rain or shine, a smiling and friendly face to so many of us."
Witnesses reported him being involved in "an altercation" with another man before the assault, the Metropolitan Police said.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days, and so far no arrests have been made.
Police have urged witnesses to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the time.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: "I am particularly keen to hear from people who were in Halliford Road or Ecclesbourne Road between 17:20 and 17:25 BST.
"Did you see Tony? Or did you witness an altercation, or see anyone running away?
"Lastly, I would like to hear from those within the community who may have information about why this murder has taken place.
"We are looking at several possible motives and I am keeping an open mind as to the circumstances behind the attack."
A vigil has been planned close to Mr Eastlake's stall at 18:00 BST on Monday evening by members of the community.