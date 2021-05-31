Tony Eastlake: Islington flower seller stabbed to death was 'lovely human'
- Published
A flower seller stabbed to death close to his stall in north London has been described as a "warm, friendly guy" who was a "local fixture".
Tony Eastlake, 55, died after being attacked on Essex Road, Islington, at around 17:30 BST on Saturday.
The father of one was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are treating his death as murder.
Community members took the time to pay tribute to Mr Eastlake, who worked at the stall since the age of 14.
Placing a floral tribute and a card at the stall, local resident Claire described his death as "heartbreaking".
"You could see from his whole demeanour and posture that he was just a lovely human being," she said.
Another woman who paid tribute to the flower salesman said he was a "local fixture" in the street.
"I buy my Christmas wreaths from him every year. He was a really nice warm, friendly guy," she said.
Witnesses reported Mr Eastlake being involved in "an altercation" with another man before he was assaulted, the Metropolitan Police said.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days. No arrests have yet been made.
In a statement, Mr Eastlake's family said: "Our hearts are broken forever at the loss of such a very special man.
"Tony was [at the flower stall] through rain or shine, a smiling and friendly face to so many of us."
Police have urged witnesses to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the time.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: "I am particularly keen to hear from people who were in Halliford Road or Ecclesbourne Road between 17:20 and 17:25 BST."
A vigil has been planned close to Mr Eastlake's stall at 18:00 BST by members of the community.