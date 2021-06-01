BBC News

Coronavirus: Government agrees £1bn Transport for London bailout package

image captionThe funding will enable Transport for London to continue to support the capital until 11 December

Transport for London (TfL) has secured a £1.08bn funding package from the government, the third bailout since the start of the pandemic.

The government has now given more than £4bn since March 2020 to keep services like the Tube and buses running.

The deal will provide funding until 11 December but requires TfL to find £300m of savings, or new income sources this year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called the deal "yet another sticking plaster".

He added: "This is not the deal we wanted but we have fought hard to get it to the best place possible."

A £1.6bn bailout was agreed in May, followed by a £1.8bn deal in November, which was extended until the end of May.

