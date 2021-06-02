Euro 2020: Ticketless Scotland fans asked to stay away from London
Fans without a ticket for the Euro 2020 match between Scotland and England at Wembley on 18 June have been asked not to travel to London as there will be nowhere for them to congregate.
Scotland fans will not be able to access their traditional Trafalgar Square meeting place as it will be reserved as a fan zone for key workers.
Pubs and bars are also expected to limit the numbers they allow in.
About 2,600 of the 21,500 tickets have been allocated for the away supporters.
London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that because of Covid precautions in the capital there will be nowhere for large groups to gather for the match, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.
The Scottish Government and Scottish Football Association (SFA) have also asked fans not to travel to the city unless they have a ticket, or a safe place to watch the match.
Mr Khan said he was excited about the match and "loved the atmosphere Scottish fans always bring".
He added: "If everything goes to plan, Covid restrictions will be lifted on 21 June. Should that happen, I want to welcome people from all over the UK to the capital with open arms so they can experience our great city, theatres, bars, restaurants and great nightlife."
Glasgow City Council announced last month it would hold a fan zone event at Glasgow Green for the tournament, where 6,000 people will be allowed to gather.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday the plans would be "continually reviewed" in response to concerns about the proposals, with tickets mostly sold out.
The chief executive of the SFA, Ian Maxwell, said the fan zone in Glasgow would run throughout the tournament and would "ensure more people in Scotland can experience Uefa Euro 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results".
London is hosting eight matches during the competition, including both semi-finals and the final.
All England games, both semi-finals and the final will be screened at Trafalgar Square, but just 750 socially distanced key workers will be allowed into the zone for the Scotland game and England's first match against Croatia.
If social distancing restrictions are lifted on 21 June, up to 9,500 people will then be able to apply for free tickets for each match being shown at Trafalgar Square.