Angela Best: Final victim of triple killer 'probably' could have been saved
- Published
A woman who was murdered by a man who had previously killed two other partners would "probably" be alive if authorities had investigated their relationship, a coroner has found.
Theodore Johnson, 67, strangled ex-girlfriend Angela Best in 2016.
St Pancras Coroner's Court heard they had been together for 20 years but nobody who was monitoring him suspected he was in a relationship.
Coroner Mary Hassell concluded Ms Best had been unlawfully killed.
Johnson beat his former partner with a claw hammer and strangled her with a dressing gown cord after she went to his Islington flat to help him with a passport application on 15 December 2016.
They had been in a relationship for 20 years before Ms Best met somebody else.
Johnson, who is currently serving a minimum of 30 years in prison for her murder, had two manslaughter convictions for killing former partners.
He served three years in prison for the manslaughter of his first wife in 1981 and was held in a secure hospital after killing another long-term partner in 1992.
At the conclusion of the inquest into Ms Best's death, Ms Hassell said Johnson had lied to those responsible for supervising him in the community, saying he repeatedly told them "he was not in a relationship and wasn't interested in being in one".
The coroner said those responsible "were almost entirely dependent on his own self-reporting of any relationship", and "no person or organisation had any role, responsibility or power to investigate whether he was".
"Monitoring only involved asking him and, when he lied about it, that's as far as monitoring went. It required investigation," she concluded.
Ms Hassell added she would would be would writing a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Ministry of Justice about the case.
Addressing Ms Best's family, the coroner said: "If the authorities had known of this relationship, probably there would have been a different outcome - probably."