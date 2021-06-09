Wembley park stabbing deaths: Sisters killed in 'sacrificial deal'
A man accused of killing two sisters "promised to sacrifice them" in order to win the lottery, a court has heard.
Danyal Hussein, 19, repeatedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in a Wembley park on 6 June last year, the Old Bailey was told.
Police who searched his room found a document purporting to be an agreement between the teenager and a demon, the prosecution said.
Mr Hussein, of Blackheath, south-east London, denies murder.
Ms Henry was stabbed eight times while Ms Smallman was stabbed 28 times. They had been in Fryent Country Park celebrating Ms Henry's birthday.
Opening the case, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said of the defendant: "He promised to sacrifice women in order to win the lottery and not to be suspected of the crimes he had committed.
"It would appear that the defendant had confidence that his plan would work since following the fatal attacks upon Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, the defendant purchased several lottery tickets and there were three lottery tickets folded up inside the note.
"As it turned out, the demon did not come good on the bargain, since not only did the defendant not win the lottery but the police identified all the evidence that links him to these two murders."
Mr Glasgow added: "The defendant attacked and quickly overpowered Bibaa Henry but Nicole Smallman, doubtless because she knew what was about to happen having seen her sister slaughtered before her eyes, put up a fight and the attack upon her was frenzied and relentless."
The trial continues.