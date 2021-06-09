Sarah Everard: Woman arrested in March faces no action
A woman who was arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard faces no further action, the Met Police has said.
Ms Everard's body was found in woodland in Kent in March more than a week after she was last seen.
The woman, in her 30s, was arrested on 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender and had been bailed until early June.
The Met said she had been "released with no further action" being taken.
She was arrested at the same time as PC Wayne Couzens. On Monday, Couzens pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to kidnapping and raping Ms Everard.
He also accepted responsibility for the advertising executive's death but did not enter a plea on the charge of murder.
Ms Everard, 33, visited a friend in the Clapham Junction area on 3 March and left at about 21:00 GMT to make what was roughly a 2.5-mile (4km) journey home.
She never arrived and was reported missing by her boyfriend the next day.
Her body was found a week later inside a builder's bag in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, and was identified using dental records.
Post-mortem examinations revealed Ms Everard died as a result of compression of the neck.
Couzens, of Deal, is next due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on 9 July.