Islington shooting: Murder inquiry after teenager shot in head in broad daylight
A murder investigation has begun after a teenager was shot in the head in broad daylight in north London
Emergency services were called to Hornsey Rise Gardens in Islington on Tuesday afternoon following reports shots were fired.
They found a 19-year-old with a gunshot injury to his head. He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in custody at a north London police station.
The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place later.
