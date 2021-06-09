Covid surge testing for secondary school pupils in Kingston
- Published
Covid testing is to be offered to all teenagers in Kingston over the next three weeks, whether or not they have any coronavirus symptoms.
It follows a sharp rise of cases in younger age-groups, largely the Delta variant (previously known as the Indian variant), a council spokesperson said.
All secondary school pupils, along with all educational staff in any school will be offered PCR home testing kits.
People aged between 19 and 24 are also being asked to take tests.
If PCR test kits are not available through the workplace or college of those who have left school, they should book in at a local centre.
The free asymptomatic PCR tests are available at the borough's testing sites at Milner Road, Kingston and the Hawker Centre, Kingston, as well as at the Market House in Kingston town centre.
Mobile testing units (MTUs) will also be visiting sites across the borough, including the Cattle Market car park in Kingston, Worcester Park train station car park, Chessington World of Adventures and the Kings Centre in Chessington.
Details of dates and times can be found at kingston.gov.uk/surge.