Tameda Khamara: Missing Camberwell girl found safe
A 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Camberwell area of south-east London has been found safe and well.
Tameda Khamara had not been seen since Wednesday 9 June.
Southwark Police launched an appeal, saying they were "really concerned for her welfare".
But officers said on Thursday evening they were "pleased to confirm that she has been found". They also thanked the public for their help in spreading information.
