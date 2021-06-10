Crouch Hill shooting: Man killed near primary school named
A man who died after being shot in the head near a north London primary school, has been named by police.
Taylor Cox, 19, was attacked in Hornsey Rise Gardens, Crouch Hill, shortly before 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made over his killing.
The Met Police said Mr Cox's family had lost him "in the cruellest way imaginable" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
'Horrific attack'
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley added the "horrific attack" had happened "in broad daylight in a residential area next to a primary school".
"Silence protects violent criminals," she said.
"It is imperative that police and communities work together to apprehend those who are intent on committing serious violence and take them off our streets."
The Met said a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon has now been charged.
However his arrest was not thought to be linked to Mr Cox's death.