Uefa Euro 2020: Film delves into London grassroots football
A film which delves into grassroots football in London from the past and present has been released to celebrate the start of Uefa Euro 2020.
Eleven tells the stories of historic players such as Benjamin Odeje, who became England's first black player.
It also looks into current local leagues, such as the rivalries held between the various London Underground football teams.
The short film can be viewed online or at the Museum of London from Friday.
It has been created by the museum in partnership with the Greater London Authority.
Among the 11 players, teams and officials who feature are Joe Manners, a Tube driver who played for the District Line team but moved to arch rivals the Piccadilly Line.
Goaldiggers FC, a club for women and non-binary people which runs teams across London, are also included.
The museums's director, Sharon Ament, said football was "an intrinsic part of this city's history" and they were "thrilled to be celebrating the origins of the sport through our film".
Elsewhere in the capital, a vast outdoor art gallery featuring photographs of more than 3,000 Londoners will be moved between five locations throughout the tournament.
Created by French artist JR, the Inside Out project will begin on 13 June on the road across Tower Bridge on before moving to locations in Lewisham, King's Cross, Tottenham and the Royal Docks.
The installation forms part of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's £6m Let's Do London campaign, which aims to help capital's tourism sector recover after the pandemic.
He said the areas would be "transformed into spectacular open exhibition spaces in a celebration of our diversity".
Twelve cities are hosting games during the tournament with a total of eight matches being held at Wembley Stadium.
A fan park will show England games in Trafalgar Square, with the first two being offered exclusively to key workers.
There will also be a family-orientated "Football Village" on Potters Fields Park that will feature free activities and performances.
The tournament begins on Friday.
Matches to be staged at Wembley:
- 13 June: England v Croatia (kick-off 14:00 BST)
- 18 June: England v Scotland (20:00)
- 22 June: Czech Republic v England (20:00)
- 26 June: Last 16 - match 2 (20:00)
- 6 July: 1st semi-final (20:00)
- 7 July: 2nd semi-final (20:00)
- 11 July: Final (20:00)