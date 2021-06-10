Wembley park stabbing deaths: CCTV shows sisters' final hours
- Published
Jurors have been shown footage of two sisters' final hours before they were stabbed to death in a Wembley park.
Danyal Hussein, 19, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in Fryent Country Park in Brent on 6 June 2020.
The prosecution alleges CCTV shows Mr Hussein buying a set of knives from Asda the day before the killings.
Mr Hussein has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
He denies the figure in the CCTV is him.
The sisters were killed hours after celebrating Ms Henry's 46th birthday with friends in the park.
Friends found their bodies intertwined in the undergrowth two days later.
Oliver Glasgow QC, for the prosecution, took jurors through CCTV evidence that showed the two sisters buying food and drink on the evening of the birthday celebration.
The court then saw footage of the sisters travelling to Fryent Country Park for the party, on 5 June 2020.
Jurors were also shown video evidence that purports to show Mr Hussein, from Blackheath in south-east London, wearing surgical gloves and travelling to the park that same evening.
The prosecution alleges he had bought a set of Taylor's Eye Witness knives and "extra strong" UniBond Power tape the day before.
The trial, which is set to last four weeks, continues.