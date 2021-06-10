Woman dies after collision with police car on 999 call in Stockwell
- Published
A woman has died after being struck by a police car responding to an emergency call in south London.
Paramedics treated the 25-year-old but she died at the scene on Stockwell Road, in Stockwell, on Wednesday night.
The collision has been referred to the Met Police's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The woman's family has been informed, a police spokesman said.
