Murder inquiry after teen stabbed to death in Streatham

Published
image captionPolice were called to Prentis Road at about 16:00 BST

A murder investigation has been opened after a teenager was stabbed in south London.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Prentis Road in Streatham at about 16:00 BST, the Met Police said.

A youth believed to be in his late teens was found with a knife wound to his chest; he was pronounced dead at hospital an hour later.

Officers have told the public to avoid the area.

Local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said on Twitter: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man stabbed to death on Streatham High Road this afternoon.

"Arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing in the area."

