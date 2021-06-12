BBC News

Taylor Cox: Murder arrest after shooting near primary school

image captionTaylor Cox, who was from Barnet, died in hospital after being shot in the head in Hornsey Rise Gardens

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old was shot in the head near a primary school in north London.

Taylor Cox, who was from Barnet, died in hospital after he was shot in Hornsey Rise Gardens, Crouch Hill, on Tuesday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Met said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody.

