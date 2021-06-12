Sasha Johnson: Second man charged over activist's shooting
A second man has been charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.
Ms Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a house party in Consort Road, Peckham, on 23 May and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, was charged with conspiracy to murder on Friday.
The Met Police said he was due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mother-of-two Ms Johnson was rushed to hospital following the shooting in the back garden of a house more than two weeks ago.
She has undergone two operations to release pressure on her brain but remains critically ill.
On Monday, her mother Ellet Dalling said the family had been left "devastated" by the shooting and her daughter's children keep "asking where their mummy is".
One other man has also been charged, Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, previously appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder.
He is next due to appear in custody at the Old Bailey on 25 June.