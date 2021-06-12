Hayes stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with Jalan Woods-Bell's murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death outside a west London school.
Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, was knifed multiple times near Global Academy on Blyth Road, Hayes, at about 08:30 BST on Friday.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The charged teenager appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier, the Met said.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday, the force added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.