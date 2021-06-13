BBC News

Taylor Cox: Man charged with murder over shooting near primary school

image captionTaylor Cox, who was from Barnet, died in hospital after being shot in the head in Hornsey Rise Gardens

A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was shot in the head near a north London primary school.

Taylor Cox, from Barnet, died in hospital after being shot in Hornsey Rise Gardens, Crouch Hill, on Tuesday.

Jaden McGibbon, of Warltersville Road, Crouch Hill, was charged with murder on Saturday, the Met Police said.

The 19-year-old is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.

