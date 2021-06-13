Euro 2020: Fan in serious condition after falling at Wembley
- Published
A football fan has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a stand during England's opening Euro 2020 match at Wembley.
They were hurt just after kick-off at 14:00 BST in the match against Croatia.
"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital," a stadium spokesperson said.
They added that Wembley is working with tournament organisers Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and are monitoring the situation.
A spokesperson for Uefa said: "[We] can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition."
Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in the game, to give England a winning start to their Euro campaign.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.