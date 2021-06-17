Euro 2020: Public ballot for Trafalgar Square Fan Zone
- Published
A public ballot will be held for England football fans to watch the knock-out stages of Euro 2020 on big screens in Trafalgar Square - if the team makes it into the last 16.
The Fan Zone will continue to be reserved for key workers for the remaining group matches.
England play Scotland on Friday and Czech Republic on Tuesday.
Covid rules will limit the capacity to 832 and fans will be asked to sit at socially-distanced tables.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the first events were a way of giving back to the capital's police, transport workers, NHS and ambulance staff.
He said: "They have gone above and beyond over the last 18 months. After the darkness and trauma of the last months we needed to uplift their spirits."
Anyone without a ticket is being told not to travel to Trafalgar Square as they will not get in.
Mr Khan said despite the four-week delay in easing lockdown he was "confident the remaining weeks of Euro 2020 will still provide a vibrant celebration and economic boost to the capital".