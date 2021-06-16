Nóra Quoirin death: Inquest ruling changed to open verdict
A Malaysian judge has overturned an inquest verdict of misadventure in the death of Nóra Quoirin, changing it to an open ruling.
The 15-year-old, from Balham, south-west London, was discovered dead nine days after she went missing from an eco-resort in August 2019.
A coroner had recorded her death was due to misadventure.
But Judge Azizul Adnan overturned the ruling saying there was "no creditable evidence to support any other verdict".
"I am of the view the verdict of misadventure ought to be vacated in the interests of justice and substituted as an open verdict," he said.
The initial verdict had indicated Nóra's death was accidental, but the changed ruling suggests there are still questions to be answered in the case and leaves open the possibility of criminal involvement.
Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.
She and her family had travelled to the Dusun resort in Malaysia on holiday but she disappeared from her room the day after they arrived on 3 August 2019.
Her body was later found in the jungle about 1.6 miles (2.5km) away.
A post-mortem examination found Nóra had died three days before her body was found, due to gastrointestinal bleeding from hunger and stress endured over a prolonged period.
When making the original inquest ruling, the coroner had said there was nobody else involved in Nóra's death.
However, her parents dismissed claims that their daughter could walk off into the jungle alone at night and challenged the ruling.
Overturning the verdict, the High Court judge told the family: "We have not been able to assist you in finding the answers that you may have been seeking, but I hope that these proceedings would have assisted you in some way on the long road towards healing".