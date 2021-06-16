Covid-19: London football clubs join vaccine push
Some of London's football clubs are joining the capital's vaccine roll-out programme.
Chelsea, West Ham, Spurs and Charlton are allowing their stadiums to be used as vaccination clinics at the weekend.
Most are focussing on first doses for younger people except Charlton which is largely for people aged 40 and over.
West Ham's London Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in north-east London, is the only centre that will not be open to walk-ins.
Anyone aged 21 or over is currently eligible to book their first vaccine.
Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England told the NHS Confederation Conference on Tuesday that he expected vaccine booking would be opened up to people aged 18 and over by the end of the week.
Vaccination Clinics
- In north-east London, over 18s are invited to get their first dose on 19 June at West Ham's London Stadium for pre-booked appointments between 10:00 and 18:00 BST
- In south-west London, Chelsea's ground will offer Pfizer vaccines to anyone eligible on 19 June between 10:00 and 19:30 BST
- At Charlton's ground in south-east London, AstraZeneca vaccines will be on offer on 19 June to walk-ins between 08:00 and 20:00 BST. The club said the first 1,000 people to get vaccinated there would get a free ticket to a game
- At Spurs' stadium in Tottenham, in north London, anyone aged 21 and over will be able to get a vaccine on 20 June between 10:00 and 18:00 BST. They are open for walk in and pre booked appointments