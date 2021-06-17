London to Glasgow fastest rail journey attempt fails by 21 seconds
- Published
A London to Glasgow train has failed to break a 36-year record for the fastest rail journey between the two cities by 21 seconds, Network Rail has said.
The 10:36 Avanti West Coast non-stop service, named Royal Scot, arrived at 14:29, in three hours and 53 minutes.
The nine-carriage Pendolino train failed to beat a British Rail Advanced Passenger Train's December 1984 voyage.
The train reached speeds of 125mph on its 401 mile journey, which usually takes four-and-a-half hours.
The recoded attempt was supposed to show the ease of travelling between the home nations.
There were no regular ticketholders on board.
Instead, passengers included rail industry VIPs and subscribers to The Railway Magazine who made a charitable donation.
The money raised will go towards Avanti West Coast's charity partner Action for Children and the Railway Benefit Fund, which supports railwaymen and women and their families.
Average UK train journey times
Edinburgh to London: 5 hours 20 minutes
Glasgow to Birmingham: 5 hours 15 minutes
Manchester to Cardiff: 3 hours 30 minutes
Nottingham to Norwich: 2 hours 45 minutes
Sheffield to Liverpool: 2 hours
Source: National Rail