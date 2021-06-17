Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah: Government air pollution measures announced after girl's death
The government has announced new measures to tackle air pollution after a coroner found toxic air contributed to the death of a nine-year-old girl.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah lived near the South Circular Road and died in 2013.
The government will invest an extra £6m for local authorities to improve air quality and began a consultation on setting new air pollution targets.
Ella's mother, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, welcomed the measures but said she wanted "more urgency".
"The hope was always Ella's death wouldn't be in vain, and the hope is it will save future lives," she said.
"The coroner is very clear in his recommendations, that unless his recommendations are implemented people will continue to die."
An inquest into Ella's death found levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) near her home in Lewisham, south-east London, exceeded World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Union guidelines.
The two-week hearing found Ella had been exposed to "excessive" levels of pollution.
The coroner, Philip Barlow, recommended lowering the legal limit of particulate matter in the air and improving public awareness.
Responding to the coroner's recommendations the government announced it aims to have new legal air pollution limits in place by October 2022.
The new limits will be "informed" by WHO guidelines on PM2.5 pollution among other sources, the government said.
But Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said she wants new legal limits "sooner".
"That's 16 months away," she said. "What happens to all the children who are going to die in the interim?"
The government's response also sets out moves to work with broadcasters, social media companies and app providers, to spread information about high pollution levels.
The NHS will also work on a more systematic approach to asthma management, it said.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "Ella's death was a tragedy and I would like to pay tribute to her family and friends who have campaigned so tirelessly on this issue, and continue to do so.
"Today's response is part of a much wider cross-Government effort to drive forward tangible and long-lasting changes to improve the air we breathe, as well as doing more to inform the public about the risks."