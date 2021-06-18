Notting Hill Carnival: Fiesta off the streets for second year
This year's Notting Hill Carnival will not take place on the streets, with organisers putting "safety first".
They said that with time short for participants to prepare, along with the risk of cancellation, they had decided to represent the fiesta in other ways.
The three-day street party has been held in west London since 1966, usually attracting about two million people.
Last year, the first digital version of the event was hosted by radio presenters DJ Ace and Remel London.
It was streamed on four channels over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The board's statement said: "Everyone involved in the event desperately wants a return to the road where carnival belongs, but safety has to come first and with the latest cautious announcement on the government's roadmap, this is the only way to ensure that."
Notting Hill Carnival
- The event takes place on the August Bank Holiday in Notting Hill, Westbourne Park and parts of Kensington
- The spectacle of music, dancing, food and drink is rooted in Caribbean culture, and has been influenced by the Windrush generation
- Over the past 55 years it has grown to become the second-biggest carnival in the world, after the one held in Rio de Janeiro
- The event aims to "promote unity and bring people of all ages together"
- The first festival was put on by Rhaune Laslett, who lived in Notting Hill and wanted to highlight and celebrate the diversity in her area
"In making this decision we have considered our responsibilities to deliver a safe, spectacular, successful and sustainable carnival," the organisers continued.
"Going forward, we will be working with carnivalists toward the greatest-ever Notting Hill Carnival for 2022."
The decision follows the government's extension of Covid restrictions in England.
It had hoped to remove all legal limits on social contact from 21 June. That has been put back until 19 July.
Full details of the carnival's alternative arrangements will be released nearer the time and the latest developments will be announced on social media and via its website.