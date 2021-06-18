BBC News

BA plane damaged after tipping forward at Heathrow

Published
image copyrightM ZULQARNAIN BUTT
image captionThis type of aircraft has tipped forward on the tarmac previously

A British Airways plane was damaged when it tipped on to its nose at Heathrow Airport.

It happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner was parked on tarmac at the west London airport earlier.

The airline said it was a freight aircraft and there were no passengers on board.

Images on social media showed more than a dozen emergency service vehicles in attendance.

image copyrightM ZULQARNAIN BUTT
image captionNo passengers were on board

There are no delays or cancellations as a result.

The Dreamliner has previously been captured doing the same thing in Ethiopia and the US.

A BA spokesman said: "Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter."

