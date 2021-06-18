Balham shooting death: Murder investigation launched
A man in his 20s has been shot and killed in south London.
Police were called to reports of a man with gunshot injuries in Bedford Hill, Balham, at 22:50 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the shooting, the Met Police said.
