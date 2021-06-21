Anti-lockdown Westminster protest: Police officers hurt and 14 arrested
- Published
Three police officers have been injured and 14 people arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in central London.
The Met Police said protesters were becoming "obstructive and hostile" towards officers during the demonstration in Westminster earlier.
The force said people were arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency service worker, public order offences and obstructing the highway.
It said the police officers had not been seriously injured.
The protest comes on the earliest day it had been planned for Covid-19 restrictions to be further eased in England, however the government has delayed this date by up to four weeks amid concern over the Delta variant.
The Met said: "Throughout the day, officers worked hard to minimise disruption to the Westminster community and to keep traffic and public transport moving.
"Despite this, several people within the demonstration obstructed the roads or became hostile towards police officers.
"The policing operation will continue into the evening, with a number of officers on patrol throughout Westminster.
"Those who continue to gather are urged to comply with government regulations to prevent further spread of coronavirus."
