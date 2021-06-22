London Underground to get full mobile phone coverage by 2024
London Underground passengers will have full mobile coverage across the network by 2024, the mayor has said.
Transport for London (TfL) has awarded a 20-year deal to 4G and 5G infrastructure company BAI Communications to counter the so called not-spots on the Tube.
TfL hopes the first fully connected stations will be ready by the end of 2022.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it will help "stimulate our city's economy."
The new network will support 4G and 5G rollout and will be the most advanced of its kind in the world, TfL said.
All mobile operators will be able to use the new network.
Additional revenue
Since last March phone reception has been available on the eastern half of the Jubilee line.
Mobile coverage on underground sections of the Tube had only previously been available during a short trial on the Waterloo and City Line during summer in 2017.
The new mobile network will also generate additional revenue for TfL.
Mr Khan said: "I promised Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as mayor I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network.
"Full internet access will be available across the Tube, with key central London stations such as Oxford Circus and Euston set to benefit before the end of next year."